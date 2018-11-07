Troymaine Pope: Finds spot with Seattle's practice squad
Pope signed with the Seahawks' practice squad Tuesday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
This will be Pope's third stint with the team, as he led the squad in rushing yards during the 2016 preseason but was cut anyway. With Chris Carson's status in jeopardy due to a hip injury, the team wants security in the backfield.
