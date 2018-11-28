Troymaine Pope: Inks practice squad deal
Pope signed with the Chargers to a practice squad contract Wednesday, Sam Fortier of The Athletic reports.
With Melvin Gordon (MCL) banged up and considered week-to-week moving forward, the Chargers opted to add some depth at the running back position to the team's practice squad. Pope would likely be the next man up to join the 53-man roster should another running back go down.
