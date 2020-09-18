Pope signed with the Chargers' practice squad Friday.
Pope appeared in 14 games with Los Angeles last season, during which span he mostly contributed on special teams and as a return man. With Justin Jackson (quadriceps) nursing an injury, Pope could have the opportunity to earn a promotion to the active roster in the future.
More News
-
Chargers' Troymaine Pope: Nonexistent offensive factor•
-
Chargers' Troymaine Pope: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Chargers' Troymaine Pope: Works ahead of Gordon•
-
Chargers' Troymaine Pope: Rips off big gain Thursday•
-
Chargers' Troymaine Pope: Rejoins Chargers•
-
Troymaine Pope: Let go by Chargers•