Troymaine Pope: Joins Houston practice squad
The Texans signed Pope to their practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Pope will take the spot of wide receiver Cobi Hamilton, who was promoted from the practice squad to the Texans' 53-man roster Tuesday. With the Texans recently losing rookie running back D'Onta Foreman (Achilles) for the season and depth back Alfred Blue (hamstring) also hurting, it may not take long for Pope to join Hamilton on the active roster.
