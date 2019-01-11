Pope was waived by the Chargers on Friday, Ricky Henne of the team's official site reports.

Pope was let go to make room for kicker Nick Rose on the active roster. After initially being elevated from the practice squad on Dec. 13, Pope did not play a single snap with the Chargers before ultimately being cut. The 25-year-old hasn't played in an NFL game since 2016.

