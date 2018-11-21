Troymaine Pope: Released from practice sqaud
Pope was released from the Seahawks' practice squad Tuesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Pope joined the team's practice squad in early November as he had previous stints with the team, but the running back depth is apparently no longer needed with J.D. McKissic (foot) nearing a return. The Jacksonville State product hasn't seen game action since 2016 with the Jets and Seahawks.
