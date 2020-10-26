Pope reverted back to the Chargers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
In his second appearance of the season Sunday against the Jaguars, Pope registered 13 special-teams snaps, 12 offensive snaps and a six-yard carry during Los Angeles's 39-29 win. He also made a pivotal contribution while defending a third-quarter Dede Westbrook kick return, scooping up a fumble forced by teammate Tevaughn Campbell.
