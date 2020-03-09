The Jets are releasing Johnson (ankle) on Monday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Signed to a five-year, $72.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason, Johnson was ineffective in his first season with the Jets and benched/injured in the second campaign. His release leaves behind a significant dead cap hit from his signing bonus, but he didn't have any guarantees remaining on the contract after 2019. The 30-year-old cornerback was placed on injured reserve back in November, bothered by injuries to both ankles. It isn't clear if Johnson ever had surgery.