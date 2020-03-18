Trumaine Johnson: Officially hits waiver wire
The Jets will officially release Johnson (ankle) on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Reports surfaced more than a week ago that the Jets planned to cut Johnson, but the team will apparently wait until after the NFL's "legal tampering" period ends at 4 p.m. ET before formally parting ways with the cornerback. Johnson was a major disappointment for the Jets after inking a five-year, $72.5 million contract in March 2018. In his two seasons with the club, Johnson appeared in 17 games and recorded 65 tackles, seven pass breakups and five interceptions.
