The Panthers signed Johnson to the practice squad Saturday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.

Johnson's 2019 season ended early due to injuries to both ankles, but he appears to be healthy now and will look to earn a spot on the active roster in the near future. Over seven games with the Jets last year, Johnson averaged 45.9 snaps per contest and recorded 25 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception.