Hill was waived by the Cowboys on Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
After the team failed to trade him by Tuesday's trade deadline, Hill will now look for another opportunity elsewhere. On the season, the defensive tackle has produced six tackles while appearing in seven games. If he goes unclaimed off waivers, Hill could return to the Cowboys' practice squad.
