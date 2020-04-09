Tua Tagovailoa: Completes throwing session
Tagovailoa put on a one-hour session Thursday in which he made 55 scripted passes and 20 more throws in a "dynamic drill setting," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
A video of the workout will be sent to all 32 teams as the NFL goes through the final weeks of the pre-draft process. According to Rapoport, Tagovailoa operated with wide receiver prospects Jerry Jeudy and Kalija Lipscomb, and all safety guidelines for the current pandemic were observed. Questions have abounded about the health of Tagovailoa's right hip, which suffered a dislocation and posterior wall fracture in November. In recent weeks, his representation stated he was "fully cleared," and an ensuing medical recheck confirmed as much, per Laura Rutledge of ESPN. Considering his skill set and overwhelming production as a collegian, it would surprise if Tagovailoa falls outside of the first half of the first round on April 23, let alone the top 10.
