Tua Tagovailoa: Could be healthy by April
Agent Leigh Steinberg said Tuesday that Tagovailoa (hip) is expected to by healthy by April and will be able to participate in a throwing workout, Mike Rodak of AL.com reports.
The 21-year-old underwent surgery to address his dislocated and fractured right hip in November, but if he's able to throw 60-80 times in front of scouts as expected, it could go a long way towards assuaging some of his injury concerns. Tagovailoa is skipping his senior season at Alabama to enter the 2020 draft and remains one of the top quarterbacks of the class despite the hip injury. He completed 70 percent of his passes for 6,806 yards, 76 touchdowns and only nine interception with a 11.2 YPA in 21 games for the Crimson Tide over the last two seasons.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC South review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC South.
-
Dynasty RB rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's been a changing of the guard at running back, and there's another...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Stealing Signals: NFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC East.
-
01/13 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew reacts to the Browns hiring Kevin Stefanski before breaking...