Tua Tagovailoa: Could be healthy by April

Agent Leigh Steinberg said Tuesday that Tagovailoa (hip) is expected to by healthy by April and will be able to participate in a throwing workout, Mike Rodak of AL.com reports.

The 21-year-old underwent surgery to address his dislocated and fractured right hip in November, but if he's able to throw 60-80 times in front of scouts as expected, it could go a long way towards assuaging some of his injury concerns. Tagovailoa is skipping his senior season at Alabama to enter the 2020 draft and remains one of the top quarterbacks of the class despite the hip injury. He completed 70 percent of his passes for 6,806 yards, 76 touchdowns and only nine interception with a 11.2 YPA in 21 games for the Crimson Tide over the last two seasons.