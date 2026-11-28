The Falcons waived Tagovailoa on Saturday, Jonathan Jones of The Athletic reports.

Tagovailoa signed a one-year contract with the Falcons during the offseason but didn't beat out Michael Penix for the starting job despite the latter being limited in training camp by a knee injury. Tagovailoa didn't see the field until Week 5 against the Ravens, when he entered the game late in the fourth quarter and threw a back-breaking interception in overtime. Tagovailoa will now be subject to waivers and could be picked up by a team in need of a veteran backup. In Atlanta, Andy Dalton will now serve as the team's backup to Penix while Jack Strand operates as the emergency third quarterback.