Tua Tagovailoa: Declares for NFL Draft

Tagovailoa (hip) will skip his senior season at Alabama and enter the 2020 NFL Draft, Alex Scarborough of ESPN reports.

Previous reports indicated that the QB, who is recovering from surgery to address the dislocated hip he suffered Nov. 16, may not be able to resume athletic activity until around mid-February. Additionally, Tagovailoa isn't expected to resume throwing until sometime this spring. While injury concerns have clearly impacted Tagovailoa's draft stock, the 6-foot-1, 218-pounder could still be a top-ten selection cone April, and once fully healthy, he has the potential to develop into a dynamic dual-threat signal caller as a pro.