Tua Tagovailoa: "Fully cleared" per representation

Tagovailoa (hip) is "fully cleared and ready to compete" according to his representation, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

The Alabama product has checked every box during his recovery from a significant hip injury that ended his 2019 season. Tagovailoa passed his fourth medical checkup in early March and recent videos show him moving well without favoring the hip. Still, Tagovailoa isn't physically able to go to team facilities due to measures and precautions being taken regarding COVID-19. Per Patra, Tagovailoa may undergo another round of imaging in the coming weeks, which would be sent to all 32 teams. Provided that teams sign off on the progress Tagovailoa's hip is making, he should be the second quarterback off the board and be drafted within the first six picks. However, the lack of in-person visits could steer a team toward Oregon's Justin Herbert, who does not have the medical red flags that Tagovailoa does.