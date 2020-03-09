Tua Tagovailoa: Looks good after receiving scans

A source familiar with the test results Tagovailoa received Monday on his surgically repaired right hip said the quarterback's scans looked "very good with no concerns," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The news regarding Tagovailoa's recovery from the dislocated and fractured hip he suffered in November has been nothing but positive in the four months since he required surgery, keeping hope alive for the signal-caller to get selected early in the first round of April's NFL Draft. According to Rapoport, Tagovailoa will now begin to slowly incorporate more football-related activities into his rehab, which is expected to extend into the summer. Tagovailoa may be ready to hold a workout consisting mostly of throwing in April, but he may not be cleared for full contact until training camp or the preseason.