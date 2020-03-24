Play

Tua Tagovailoa: Looks good in workout

Tagovailoa (hip) posted a video of himself practicing footwork and throwing Monday.

Two weeks after receiving positive news regarding scans of his surgically repaired hip, Tagovailoa further assuaged any fears teams drafting near the top of the first round may have about the quarterback's health by looking spry in some drills. Given the positive developments regarding his health, the Alabama product likely won't have to wait long to hear his name called on draft day.

