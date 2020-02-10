Tua Tagovailoa: Making good progress

Tagovailoa (hip) had a three-month CT scan Monday and received news that was "as positive as possible," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Tagovailoa's fracture has healed and his range of motion is good, but he'll likely need at least another month before getting back into football shape. The 21-year-old signal-caller was originally expected to throw by April, so he's at least following that timeline. Rapoport relayed, however, that if Tagovailoa keeps up this progress, he could produce a "very good" medical exam at the NFL Scouting Combine in late February. All signs are pointing in the right direction for the quarterback, who completed 70 percent of his passes for 6,806 yards, 76 touchdowns and nine interceptions over 21 games over his last two seasons at Alabama.