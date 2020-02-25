Tua Tagovailoa: Meeting with doctors soon

Tagovailoa (hip) will meet with doctors March 9 to determine his clearance level for a pro day, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Tagovailoa won't work out at the scouting combine and isn't expected to be ready for Alabama's pro day March 24. He could hold a personal pro day at some point in April, depending on his progress recovering from November surgery to repair a dislocated and fractured right hip. The young quarterback received good news from a CT scan a couple weeks ago, noting that the results were "as positive as possible."