The Falcons have a new quarterback after reaching an agreement with Tua Tagovailoa on Monday on a one-year, $1.3 million contract. Now, we'll see if Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. will start for Atlanta this season.

It was a great signing by the Falcons since the Dolphins have to pay Tagovailoa $54 million in guaranteed money in 2026. And he should have the edge to start ahead of Penix this season since he's coming off a torn ACL.

Penix had surgery Nov. 25 and expects to be ready for Week 1, but new coach Kevin Stefanski will see Tagovailoa all offseason while they install the new offense. It would be a surprise if Tagovailoa is not under center to open the season.

Fantasy managers aren't going to trust Tagovailoa as anything more than a backup option, and he likely won't get drafted in most one-quarterback leagues. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues he'll be a mid-round selection at best.

Tagovailoa has one season in his career where he averaged more than 20 Fantasy points per game, which was 2022 when he was at 21.6 points. He only averaged 19.3 Fantasy points per game in 2023 when he led the NFL in passing yards with 4,624.

He's never had a 30-touchdown season, he's limited with his mobility and the injury concerns will always be there due his history of concussions. But I do expect Tagovailoa to be good for Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts.

The Falcons released Darnell Mooney and agreed to terms with Olamide Zaccheaus, Jahan Dotson and Austin Hooper on Monday. But Fantasy managers are only concerned about Robinson, London and Pitts.

For Robinson, he should benefit with Tyler Allgeier agreeing to terms with the Cardinals on Monday on a two-year, $12.25 million contract. Robinson currently doesn't have any significant competition for touches, and he is in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick this season in all Fantasy leagues with Jahmyr Gibbs.

Robinson should also benefit with Tagovailoa, who helped De'Von Achane get 172 targets over the past two seasons for 145 catches, 1,080 yards and 10 touchdowns. Robinson just had 79 catches for 820 yards and four touchdowns on 103 targets in 2025, so this is a good marriage for quarterback and pass catcher out of the backfield.

I also expect London to do well with Tagovailoa, who helped Tyreek Hill have consecutive seasons with at least 170 targets, 119 receptions, 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022-23. London is worth drafting toward the end of Round 1 in all leagues.

He had an up-and-down season in 2025 since he missed five games due to injury, but he still averaged a career-best 16.8 PPR points per game. He finished the year with 68 catches for 919 yards and seven touchdowns on 112 targets in 12 games, and this is now consecutive years of scoring at least 16.5 PPR points per game.

As for Pitts, we hope he will report to training camp with either a new contract or be OK playing out this season under the franchise tag. Any potential holdout will ruin the momentum he gained from 2025, and I'm excited about Pitts playing for Stefanski, who loves to feature his tight ends.

There were four times during Stefanski's six-year stint in Cleveland when his tight end was either first or second on the team in targets, including 2025 when rookie Harold Fannin Jr. led the team with 107. And Pitts should be No. 2 on the Falcons in targets in 2026 behind London.

Pitts just had 88 catches for 928 yards and five touchdowns on 118 targets in 2025, and he averaged 12.4 PPR points per game. He was the No. 5 tight end for the season.

Tagovailoa should also be good for Pitts since Tagovailoa helped Jonnu Smith have a career season in 2024 with 88 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns on 111 targets, and he averaged 13.1 PPR points per game. And in six games together in 2025, Tagovailoa helped Darren Waller average 13.5 PPR points per game.

If Pitts reports to training camp on time then he's worth drafting as early as Round 7 in the majority of leagues.

Now, in full disclosure, I probably won't change my rankings much for Robinson, London or Pitts if Penix starts ahead of Tagovailoa. But I like the Falcons better with Tagovailoa under center, and we'll see who wins the starting job in August.