The Falcons removed Fisk (undisclosed) from IR with an injury settlement Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Fisk was waived-injured by Atlanta on May 22 and has now reached an injury settlement with the team. When he recovers from his undisclosed issue, he'll be able to sign with another organization. Fisk caught one pass for nine yards over six games as a depth tight end and special-teamer with the Falcons last year.