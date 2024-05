The Falcons waived Fisk (undisclosed) with an injury designation Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Fisk appeared in six games for the Falcons last season, seeing action on 72 offensive snaps and catching his only target for nine yards. The 25-year-old will land on injured reserve if he clears waivers, and there's a chance he's later cut with an injury settlement.