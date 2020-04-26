Play

Tucker McCann: Latches on with Titans

McCann is expected to sign with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent.

The Titans have Greg Joseph as the team's top option at kicker heading into 2020, but McCann will offer some competition in camp. The undrafted rookie converted 16 of 22 field-goal attempts and 34 of 37 extra-point attempts across 12 games at Missouri last season.

Our Latest Stories