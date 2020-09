McCann was waived by the Titans on Saturday, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

McCann and Greg Joseph were both cut after the team brought in All-Pro kicker Stephen Gostkowski, who quickly won the job in Tennessee. In his senior season at Missouri, McCann connected on just 16 of 22 field-goal attempts (73 percent), but he may be kept on the practice squad as an emergency backup.