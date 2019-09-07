The Steelers waived Skipper on Saturday.

Skipper had an impressive preseason with five sacks and two forced fumbles in four games. The Steelers will still cut him, however, with Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (knee) ready for Week 1's game versus the Patriots. If Skipper clears waivers, expect the team to retain him on the practice squad.

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories