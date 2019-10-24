Tuzar Skipper: Parts ways with Giants
Skipper was waived by the Giants on Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Skipper spent the preseason with the Steelers and made the season-opening roster, but he was waived prior to Week 1 and subsequently claimed by the Giants. The 24-year-old had three tackles, a half-sack and a fumble recovery in six games with New York.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Giant expectations
Matthew Stafford is enjoying a big-time bounceback season, and there's no reason to think he...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Trade, injuries shake up Pats WR corps
The Patriots placed Josh Gordon on injured reserve Wednesday and plan to waive him, a decision...