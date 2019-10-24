Play

Skipper was waived by the Giants on Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Skipper spent the preseason with the Steelers and made the season-opening roster, but he was waived prior to Week 1 and subsequently claimed by the Giants. The 24-year-old had three tackles, a half-sack and a fumble recovery in six games with New York.

