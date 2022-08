Fryfogle (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Cowboys on Monday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Fryfogle was one of four players cut with an injury designation by Dallas on Monday as the team works down its 90-man offseason roster. The undrafted wideout will revert to the Cowboys' injured reserve list, should no other team opts to claim him off waivers.