Johnson announced via his Instagram account that he suffered a pectoral injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson was released by the Jets in April after tore his pectoral while working out on his own. After he followed the advice of the team and underwent surgery, New York elected to let him go. The running back played in 17 games last season, recording 160 yards and a score on 30 carries while reeling in 12 catches for 88 yards. Once healthy, Johnson will likely get another opportunity to crack an active roster.