Johnson was waived by the Lions on Thursday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Johnson somewhat surprisingly made the Lions roster out of training camp over fifth-round rookie Jason Huntley. Now that Detroit coaches seem more than content with a top backfield trio of Adrian Peterson, Kerryon Johnson and D'Andre Swift - with Jamal Agnew mixing in on gadget plays - it appears Ty Johnson is no longer needed, either. However, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Lions try to stash Ty Johnson on the practice squad for insurance purposes.