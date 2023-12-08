The Patriots waived Montgomery on Friday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Montgomery was cut loose after he played just six of the team's 57 snaps on offense while recording one reception for 17 yards on two targets in Thursday's 21-18 win over the Steelers. The Patriots are now left with JaMycal Hasty and practice squad member Kevin Harris as depth options in the backfield behind Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Ezekiel Elliott.