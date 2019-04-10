Montgomery is expected to visit the Jets on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Initially drafted as a wide receiver by the Packers in 2015, Montgomery made cameos at running back in 2016 and officially made the position switch one season later. However, he's dealt with injuries often in his career and earned just 25 touches in six games last season after he was dealt to Baltimore. In four campaigns, Montgomery has averaged 4.9 yards per carry, hauled in 73.3 percent of his 146 targets and churned out 22.7 yards per kickoff return on 35 tries. The Jets also brought in Spencer Ware on Wednesday, so Montgomery appears to be in consideration for a reserve role behind Le'Veon Bell and Elijah McGuire.

