Ty Sambrailo: Released by Atlanta
The Falcons have released Sambrailo, William McFadden of the team's official site reports.
The 28-year-old saw action in 44 games over the Falcons over the three seasons, making six starts in that span. The 2015 Denver second-rounder now figures to catch on elsewhere as a depth/rotational offensive tackle.
