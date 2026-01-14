Simpson officially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft on Tuesday, Colin Gay of The Tuscaloosa News reports.

After serving as a depth quarterback for Alabama during his first three seasons in Tuscaloosa, Simpson stepped into a full-time starting role as a redshirt junior in 2025. He established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC, finishing the season with a 64.5 percent completion rate while throwing for 3,567 yards and a 28:5 TD:INT. Assuming both Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and Oregon's Dante Moore declare for the draft, Simpson could emerge as the third quarterback in the class and may have a shot at coming off the board in the middle to back end of the first round.