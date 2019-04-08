Tyeler Davison: Visiting with Atlanta
Davison will visit with the Falcons this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
A 2015 fifth-round pick, Davison started 48 of 61 games in New Orleans the past four years, recording 95 tackles and 3.5 sacks while playing at least 421 defensive snaps each season. He doesn't offer much as a pass rusher, but his solid work against the run makes him one of the more valuable players available at this stage of free agency.
