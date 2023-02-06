Spears was named the Senior Bowl practice player of the week.
The Tulane running back's stock is on the rise after a standout week in Mobile. Spears had just one carry for two yards along with three receptions for 15 yards in the actual Senior Bowl game but practice is where he shined in front of scouts, checking boxes as a runner, pass-catcher, and pass-blocker. The 5-foot-9, 204-pounder led the FBS in rushing yards (1,581) in 2022 and added 19 rushing scores over 14 games. With his strong week in Mobile coming off a standout season, Spears is now on the short list of most anticipated participants at the upcoming combine.