The Broncos signed Badie to their active roster from the Ravens' practice squad Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Badie, who was drafted by Baltimore in the sixth round earlier this year, terminated his practice squad contract with the Ravens on Wednesday and has since latched on with the Broncos. The 22-year-old running back will look to make his NFL debut at some point throughout the final two games of the regular season while working behind Latavius Murray, Chase Edmonds and Marlon Mack.