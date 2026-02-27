default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

The Commanders are slated to release Biadasz, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Biadasz, who entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick by Dallas in 2020, spend the last two seasons with the Commanders. In that span, the 28-year-old center started all 31 regular-season games that he played in.

More News