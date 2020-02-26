Tyler Biadasz: Undergoes shoulder scope
Biadasz has a scope on his AC joint and isn't expected to be cleared until late April, Zach Heilprin of 96.7 The Zone reports.
Biadasz won't participate in the NFL Scouting Combine, and he likely won't work out for any scouts before April's draft. Biadasz finished a decorated career paving the way for Jonathan Taylor at Wisconsin as a first-team All-American in 2019. He's expected to be one of the first centers off the board.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jerry Jeudy prospect profile
Can Jerry Jeudy continue dominating in the NFL like he did in high school and college? Our...
-
February Best Ball ADP Review
A look at average draft position on BestBall 10s along with five late targets.
-
2/25 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew takes a look at who is poised to bust in 2020 due to factors like change of quarterback,...
-
Jay Gruden's fit with the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars tabbed Jay Gruden as their replacement for John DeFilippo. How does...
-
Jake Fromm Prospect Profile
Jake Fromm is ranked as the No. 6 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...
-
XFL post-Week 3 positional tiers, ranks
Ben Gretch breaks down what we know through three weeks of XFL play, ranking each position...