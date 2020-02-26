Tyler Biadasz: Undergoes shoulder scope

Biadasz has a scope on his AC joint and isn't expected to be cleared until late April, Zach Heilprin of 96.7 The Zone reports.

Biadasz won't participate in the NFL Scouting Combine, and he likely won't work out for any scouts before April's draft. Biadasz finished a decorated career paving the way for Jonathan Taylor at Wisconsin as a first-team All-American in 2019. He's expected to be one of the first centers off the board.