The Bears cut Bray on Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

This move supports the notion that Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) will be ready for Week 7's game versus the Saints. Bray will likely return to the Bears' practice squad, and he could be brought back up if Trubisky suffers a setback.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories