The Bears are expected to promote Bray from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Bray's forthcoming promotion is expected to come after Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) is officially ruled out for Week 5. Once on the active roster, he'll serve as the top backup to Chase Daniel versus Oakland.

