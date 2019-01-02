The Bears signed Bray to their practice squad Wednesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Bray will stick in the organization as a practice player just days after he was dropped from the 53-man roster. The 27-year-old earned a promotion in late November and served as the No. 22 signal-caller for two games while Mitchell Trubisky was sidelined with a shoulder injury. With Trubisky now reasonably healthy heading into the postseason, the Bears will proceed with only two quarterbacks on the roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories