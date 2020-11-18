Bray reverted to the Bears' practice squad after Monday's 19-13 loss to the Vikings, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The 27-year-old was elevated to the active roster for Monday's contest and ended up having to take over during the final minute after Nick Foles (hip) was carted off the field. Bray completed one of five passes for 18 yards. Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) is also dealing with an injury, but Chicago's bye this week will provide some extra time for the team to evaluate the situation. Bray is a strong bet to join the active roster again for Week 12 if Foles' and/or Trubisky's statuses remain in doubt.