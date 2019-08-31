Tyler Bray: Unable to stick in Chicago
The Bears cut Bray on Saturday, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Bray was underwhelming during the preseason, completing 15 of 30 passes for 138 yards in his appearances. He was a long shot to beat out Chase Daniel for the back up job, so Bray could be a candidate for the practice squad in Chicago or elsewhere.
