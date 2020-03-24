Tyler Eifert: Could sign with Jacksonville
Eifert is discussing a potential contract with the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
This is the first report we've seen on Eifert, who quietly is coming off the only 16-game season of his career. Of course, a part-time role helped him make it through the year without any serious injuries, but it also limited his production to a 43-436-3 receiving line on 63 targets (10.1 yards per catch, 6.9 per target). Eifert's solid showing over the final four weeks of the season might convince teams that he's still a starter-quality player, or at least a major asset for the passing game. Jacksonville arguably has the weakest group of tight ends in the NFL, with James O'Shaughnessy (knee) and Josh Oliver (back) both coming off season-ending injuries.

