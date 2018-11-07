Tyler Ervin: Cut by Texans
Ervin was waived by the Texans on Wednesday.
The 2016 fourth-round pick got some snaps as a slot receiver in October, but he mostly fell out of the game plan on offense after Houston traded for Demaryius Thomas last week. Ervin has five carries for 15 yards and 14 catches for 91 yards in 25 career games, with most of his touches coming in the return game. He never really stood out on special teams, averaging 8.8 yards on 56 punt returns and 21.0 yards on 29 kickoff returns, with nary a touchdown to his name. Ervin is no lock to find work before the end of the season.
