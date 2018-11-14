Tyler Ervin: Inks practice squad deal with Ravens
Ervin and the Ravens have agreed to a practice squad contract.
After seeing minor action throughout the season with Houston this season, the team ultimately elected to cut its ties with their 2014 fourth-round selection last week. The Ravens -- who have questionable depth at the position -- didn't waste too much time adding him to the practice squad. Ervin could join the active roster down the road if one of the depth backs underperforms or suffers an injury.
