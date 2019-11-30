Play

Ervin was waived by the Jaguars on Saturday, Tad Dickman of the Jaguars' public relations reports.

Ervin was let go in order to make room on the roster for returning linebacker Jake Ryan. The 26-year-old played in just six games this season. Assuming he clears waivers, he will now be free to find a new opportunity.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories