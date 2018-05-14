Tyler Ferguson: Let go by Tennessee
Ferguson was released by the Titans on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Ferguson was signed to a reserve/future contract back in January after spending most of the 2017 season on the Titans' practice squad. With Marcus Mariota, Blaine Gabbert and rookie Luke Falk all on the roster, Ferguson became expendable when Tennessee wanted to sign a group of guys from their minicamp, but the quarterback could end up on the team's practice squad once again this season.
