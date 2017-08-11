Play

Gaffney (undisclosed) was waived by the Jaguars on Friday, John Oehser of Jaguars.com reports.

Gaffney will land on the team's injured reserve list if he clear waivers. The 26 year-old played in just one game for the Bills last season. His chances of making the team's final roster were slim.

